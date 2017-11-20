sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.11.2017 | 17:46
(3 Leser)
Namecheap Announces Its Biggest Sale of the Year for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Namecheap proudly presents Black Friday & Cyber Monday Spectacular - two days of incredible deals which offer customers thousands of huge hourly discounts on products and services such as domains, hosting, SSL, Private Email and more.

Namecheap Logo

Over these two days of amazing savings, Namecheap will be offering extraordinary new deals each hour. With up to 99% off the regular price across the product range, it's the biggest sale of the year.

Upon claiming a deal, customers will receive a coupon allowing them flexibility of up to 48 hours to make a purchase. Coupons are limited, and can only be claimed with an active Namecheap account, so it is important for customers to create one and be logged in in advance of deals going live.

Black Friday begins at 12AM EST on Friday, November 24th, and Cyber Monday at 12AM EST on Monday, November 27th.

Find out more about this year's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Spectacularandcreate an account.

About Namecheap:
Namecheap is a leading ICANN-accredited domain name registrar with more than 8 million domains under management. Recently, celebrating 17 successful years of providing unparalleled levels of service, security and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit: www.namecheap.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607837/namecheap_Logo.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire