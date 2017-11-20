Global Industrial Valves Strategic Business Report 2017 - Automation of Industrial Facilities to Spur Growth

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by the following Product Group/Segments:
- Multi-turn Valves (Globe & Gate Valves, & Other Multi-turn Valves)
- Quarter-turn Valves (Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, & Industrial Plug Valves)
- Safety & Relief Valves
- Automated Control & Regulator Valves
- Other Industrial Valves
Additionally, the market is analyzed by the following End-Use Industry:
- Chemical
- Petroleum Refining
- Pulp & Paper
- Water & Sewage Utilities
- Electric Power Generation
- Oil & Gas
- Iron & Steel
- Others
The report profiles 747 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- The AVK Group (Denmark)
- Anvil International (USA)
- Cameron (USA)
- Crane Co. (USA)
- Barksdale, Inc. (USA)
- CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)
- Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)
- Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
- Flowserve Corp. (USA)
- Ham-Let Group (Israel)
- ITT Engineered Valves (USA)
- KITZ Corp. (Japan)
- KSB AG (Germany)
- SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)
- Velan, Inc. (Canada)
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Industrial Valves
An Overview
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific
Fastest Growing Market for Industrial Valves
Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market
Quarter-turn Valves
Largest Product Segment
Oil & Gas
Leading End-Use Industry Sector
Emerging Markets: Growth Engines of the Future
Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth
Product Evolution
Replaces Traditional Products with New Designs
Codes and Standards
Fabrication Cost Remains Major Restraint
Competitive Scenario
Consolidation in the Market, Inevitable
2. END-USE SECTOR ANALYSIS
Oil and Gas Industry to Propel Demand
Oil & Gas Transmission
Opportunities for Valve Makers
Oil & Gas Activities to Drive Construction and Pipeline Installations
Exploration of Oil and Gas Reserves to Stimulate Demand
Increasing Subsea Activities to Drive Market
Declining Oil Prices Remain Major Restraint
Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market
Power Generation: A Major End-Use Sector
Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand for Valves
Pulp & Paper Industry
Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends for Valves
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Need for Valves
Demand for Industrial Valves in Iron & Steel Industry to Continue Moving Upward Despite Challenging Market Conditions
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Nuclear Valves Market Witnesses Growth
Continuous Rise in Industrial Valve Prices
Emission Regulation
A Major Component in the Valve Industry
Standards and Specifications
List of Specifications Considered for International Standards Accreditation
Advancements for Monitoring Fugitive Emissions Drive Growth
Control Valves
An Important Segment of Industrial Valves Market
Strong Demand from End-Use Industries to Bolster Control Valves Market Integration of Control Valve with PAM Systems
Challenges Facing Control Valves Market Participants
Plant Automation to Drive Demand for Automated Valves
Plastic Valves
Bright Future Ahead
Solenoid Valves Market: Witnesses Continuous Evolution and Expansion
Expansion of Subsea and Offshore Projects Propel Subsea Valves Market
Water and Gas Valves
Growing Demand from Industrial Applications Drive Demand
The Industrial Spray Valves Market
Automation of Industrial Facilities to Spur Growth of Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market
Fluid Power Valve Manufacturing Industry
An Overview
4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS
Technological Innovations to Drive Market Growth
Advancements in Electric Actuation Technology to Boost Electrically Actuated Control Valves
Customized Products Find Favor
Valve Design Trends
Control Valves
Pneumatic Control Valves
Smart Valves
Automatic Valves
Integrated Electronics
Quarter Turn Valves in High Demand
High Performance Globe Valves
Butterfly Valves and Ball Valves
Increased Use of Simulation Software
Samiep Technology Develops New Digital Controlled Valve for Liquid Dispensing
Innovative Industrial Valves from A.R.I.
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics
Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries
Valve Selection
Key to Performance
Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve
Multi-turn Valves
Gate & Globe Valves
Gate Valves
Globe Valves
Other Multi-turn Valves
Check Valves
Pinch & Diaphragm Valves
Pinch Valves
Diaphragm Valves
Quarter-turn Valves
Features
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valves
Features of Butterfly Valves
Advantages of Butterfly Valves
Industrial Plug Valves
Safety & Relief Valves
Automated Control & Regulator Valves
Control Valves
Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Operate Valves
Features
Applications
End-Use Markets
Regulator Valves
Other Industrial Valves
Nuclear Valves
Gas Cylinder Valves
Waterworks Valves
Steam Traps
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
ITT Introduces Hygienic Pumps, Valves & Monitoring Solutions
ODE Valve Launches New 21IZ1 Series Angle Seat Valves
MOGAS Unveils ISOLATOR 2.0 Valve
KSB Introduces Aporis Double-offset Butterfly Valve
ASCO Unveils Numatics 502 Series Directional Control Valves
Blacoh Fluid Control Launches New Hybrid Valve
Velan Unveils New Securaseal R-series Cast
Crane ChemPharma & Energy to Introduce Three New Products
Emerson Automation Launches Fisher Z500 Metal-Seated Valves
Crane ChemPharma & Energy Unveils WTA Chlorine Valve
Interventek Introduces New Shear & Seal Valve
ITT Launches Hygienic Pump & Valve
Hayward Flow Control Unveils Thermoplastic Floating Ball Valves
IMI CCI Introduces 840GS Control Valve
HANTEMP Controls Unveils S4At Stainless Steel Solenoid Valve
Emerson Automation Introduces Main Burner Valves
Linde Gases Unveils DCi Gas Cylinder Valve
Rotork Launches RI Wireless Valve
Hansen Unveils New Motorized Control Valve
KSB AG Expands Control Valve Line with Cast Steel Variant
Flowserve Launches Forged Equiwedge Gate Valve
Emerson Unveils Wirelessly-Monitored PVRVs
Crane Introduces New Crane FKX Triple-Offset Butterfly Valve
Lindal Launches New Ball Valve
ITT Introduces New Engineered Valve Technology
Crane Introduces PacificCSV Range of Valves
GF Piping Systems Launches New Butterfly Valves
Gems Introduces New Solenoid Valve Series
Wolseley Industrial Rolls Out Trunnion Ball Valve in Canada
ODE Launches New Solenoid Valves Range
ASV Stbbe Rolls Out C200 Ball Valves
HAM-LET Launches Ultra Fast Diaphragm Valves for ALD Applications
WAMGROUP Rolls Out VFP Butterfly Valves
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ross Controls Takes Over Industrial Division of Automatic Valve Corp.
Thermador Takes Over Majority Stake in Sodeco Valves
Anvil International Takes Over Grinnell Mechanical Product Suite
AVK Takes Over Major Control of Fusion Group
Crane Takes Over Westlock from Emerson Electric
Emerson Takes Over Pentair Valves & Controls
FCX Performance Takes Over Renew Valve
Mueller Water Products to Take Over Singer Valve
Metso Inks Four Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreements in India
Metso Inks Distribution Agreement with PCE
KSB Divests Business Activities of Subsidiary, KSB AMRI
AVK Takes Over Currumbin Manufacturing & Wang
AVK Takes Over Majority Stakes of VCW
Hillenbrand Takes Over Red Valve
Schlumberger Merges with Cameron
AIV Partners with Velan Valves
Sun Capital Divests Critical Flow Solutions
Rotork Takes Over Masso Ind
Klabin Selects Flowserve's Control and Automated On/Off Valves for Pulp Mill
AVK Obtains DVGW Approval for Series 36 Gate Valves
OMB to Establish New Plant in Korea
SPX Spins-Off SPX FLOW Business
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 747 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 852)
- The United States (139)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (594)
- France (29)
- Germany (178)
- The United Kingdom (112)
- Italy (140)
- Spain (32)
- Rest of Europe (103)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (91)
- Middle East (5)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (4)
