Server Motherboard Market: 21.40% CAGR to 2021 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Server motherboard market report says one trend in the server motherboard market is popularity of low-cost motherboard in server systems. Server motherboard manufacturers across the globe are aiming at developing inexpensive server motherboards to attract the customers to the market. The average selling price (ASP) of server motherboards was $350 in 2016, which was still high for most of the users.

Get complete report on Server Motherboard Market spread across 84 pages, analyzing 8 major companies and providing 36 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1235247-global-server-motherboard-market-2017-2021.html .

The analysts forecast global server motherboard market to grow at a CAGR of 21.40% during the period 2017-2021. According to the server motherboard market report, one driver in the market is enhanced board durability. A server motherboard is majorly a motherboard or system board that connects all system components and allows them to interact with the servers and enhances the performance of server operations. The less weight and the less number of connectors on the motherboard enhance the connection reliability and improve the overall durability of boards. The nature of processors further increases the ability to absorb vibrations with a slight impact on the internal components of the device.

A server motherboard is defined as the main board or system board in a data center server. The components of the server motherboard include memory modules, processors, and expansion slots. A server motherboard is different from a desktop motherboard or a laptop motherboard. A server motherboard links the computers over a network and enables interaction in the data center. It requires a greater capacity than a desktop or a laptop motherboard for processing the workflow in data servers. Key players in the global server motherboard market: ASUSTeK Computer, Dell, GIGA-BYTE Technology, IBM, Intel, and Super Micro Computer. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: ASRock, Lenovo, and Mocro-Star INT'L.

Order a copy of Global Server Motherboard Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1235247 .

Further, the server motherboard market report states that one challenge in the market is server virtualization and consolidation. Server virtualization helps in partitioning physical servers into smaller virtual servers to maximize their utilization. Through server virtualization, resources are hidden or masked. Virtualization software is used to segment physical servers into multiple virtual servers. The virtualization of servers reduces the adoption of additional servers. Many organizations are consolidating servers in data centers to save capital and operational expenditures. Also, the IT budget of the organizations is reducing on a yearly basis. Thus, the increase in server virtualization and consolidation will reduce the demand for server motherboards during the forecast period. Inquire for a discount on this report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1235247 .

Related report is Global Microserver Market 2017-2021 the analysts forecast global microserver market to grow at a CAGR of 42.91% during the period 2017-2021. Key players are Dell, HP Development, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies, Quanta Computer, and Super Micro Computer. The other prominent vendors in the market are Boston, Cavium, Marvell, Penguin Computing, Plat'Home, TYAN Computer, and Wiwynn.

A server is an important part of a data center. The operation of a server depends upon the hardware reliability and durability. Microservers are easy to configure, install, and maintain. Similar to other servers, they have inbuilt software, hardware, and operating systems. They save space, consume less power, and are ideal for light applications. The workload for microservers includes entry-level dedicated hosting, serving static web pages, and basic content delivery. Browse completes Microserver Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1217111-global-microserver-market-2017-2021.html .

Explore other new reports on IT & Telecommunication Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml