TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- World Mahjong Limited has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of 1 post-consolidation share for each 1.3334 pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation that is less than one half a common shares shall be cancelled and each fractional shares that is at least one-half of a common share shall be changed to one whole common share.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 22,666,008.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on November 21, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 20, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: November 21, 2017 Record Date: November 22, 2017 NEW CUSIP: 98090A 30 0 NEW ISIN: CA 98090A 30 0 1

