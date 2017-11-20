Wealth Management and Private Banking Systems Report 2017: An Indispensable Tool for Banks, Consultants, Integrators, Analysts and Suppliers

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wealth Management and Private Banking Systems Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Wealth Management and Private Banking Systems Report from the publisher provides everything you need to know to make a fully qualified selection decision. It is an indispensable tool for banks, as well as consultants, integrators, analysts and suppliers themselves.



The report profiles the specialist core systems for private banking/wealth management and the universal offerings that are sufficiently strong to compete with the best of breed' offerings. It also analyses the delivery records of the vendors and their offerings, and the criteria for success and failure. There is direct input from users, setting out their experiences.



The report explains which systems are suitable for which areas of medium and high net-worth banking. For instance, some are suitable for multi-site configurations from a single hub, some support extensive portfolio management, some are better suited to interface with a third-party system for this area.



The report details the following:

The origins and evolution of the systems

Each system's functionality, technology and scalability

Each system's and supplier's strengths and weaknesses

Extensive lists of users and their locations

The delivery track-record of the suppliers

The future direction and product roadmaps

The cost, risk and lost opportunities from a poor selection decision and failed or partially failed project cannot be under-estimated. Investing in this report is the best possible risk mitigation.

Key Topics Covered:



1 New regulations and implications



2 Wealth management BPO op ons



3 Future trends in wealth management



4 Supplier performance in 2016



5 Suppliers and systems profile

5.1 Avaloq - Avaloq Banking Suite

5.2 Bravura Solutions - Garradin, Sonata

5.3 Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH - OBS

5.4 ERI - Olympic

5.5 Finnova AG - Finnova

5.6 International Private Banking Systems - IPBS

5.7 Miles Software - Moneyware Integra

5.8 Mimics Inc - Mimics

5.9 Oracle FSS - Flexcube

5.10 Profile Software-IMSplus

5.11Sage SA - Prospero

5.12 Simcorp - Simcorp Dimension

5.13 Sopra Steria- Sopra Banking Platform

5.14 SS&C - Global Wealth Platform, HiPortfolio

5.15 SS&C/Advent Software - APX

5.16 New Access (Sungard) - Ambit Private Banking

5.17 FIS(Sungard) - Asset Arena, InvestOne

5.18 TCS Financial Solutions - Bancs

5.19 Temenos - T24

5.20 Vermeg - Megara, Omega FA, Soliam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wh2vqs/wealth_management



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716