

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Monday, but managed to climb back into positive territory before midday. Early weakness was due to political uncertainty in Germany, where talks to form a coalition government failed after the Free Democratic Party had pulled out of negotiations with Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.



Talks between Merkel's conservatives, the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens collapsed just before Sunday midnight due to differences over refugee and climate policy and other issues.



'It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany,' Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after her efforts to form a three-way coalition government have failed.



Merkel will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier President Frank-Walter Steinmeier around 2.30 pm local time to formally inform about the collapse of talks.



Eurozone's economic recovery remains strong, but inflation is yet to show a sustained upward trend, and the European Central Bank's decision in October to reduce the size of asset purchases and continue them for another nine months will ensure that the economy is supported by the right amount of monetary stimulus, ECB President Mario Draghi said Monday.



'The re-calibration of our policies for the period beyond the end of this year is meant to preserve the degree of monetary stimulus that is still necessary to secure a sustained return of inflation rates towards levels below, but close to, 2 percent in the medium term,' Draghi said at a hearing of the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee in Brussels.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.68 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.39 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.78 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.50 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.40 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.12 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.26 percent.



In Frankfurt, utility RWE rallied 2.83 percent. Reuters reported that the company was looking at ways to cut its stake in Innogy. Innogy shares were up over 1 percent.



In Paris, DBV Technologies soared 7.59 percent after the company announced positive topline results from the Phase III REALISE trial of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of Peanut-Allergic patients.



Natixis shares fell 0.92 percent after the bank launched new targets for its strategic plan.



In London, Rolls-Royce advanced 0.96 percent after reports that it is seeking buyers for L'Orange.



Altice soared 5.20 percent in Amsterdam after the telecoms company said it is not in preparation of a cash raising by means of an equity- or equity-linked issuance.



Roche jumped 5.87 percent in Zurich after the drug-maker announced a pair of positive drug trial results.



Germany's producer price inflation eased in October, in line with expectations, data from Destatis showed Monday. The producer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in September.



With the impact of recent hurricanes dissipating, the Conference Board released a report on Monday showing a much bigger than expected jump by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of October.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index surged up by 1.2 percent in October after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the index to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.2 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



