United States Financial Services Technology Market Report 2017

We have scrutinized the US banking systems market for years, keeping abreast of the suppliers, their systems, and the banks. The work has included an annual look at which US banks are buying which systems, within the US-specific reporting in our annual IBS Sales League Table analysis.



The US domestic banks that have survived the financial crisis are now operating in a different, tougher environment, with smaller margins, increased regulation and heightened competition, This has brought arguably an unprecedented level of innovation, as they seek to improve customer service and reduce overheads.



That innovation is manifesting itself in different areas, including a lot of work to transform the branch and truly harness alternative channels. It has a knock-on impact on the back office. There is a fair amount of chopping and changing of core systems, with a continued overall drift towards hosted models.



This report seeks to put the activity into context, looking at the drivers and trends, before analyzing each of the main incumbent suppliers, the domestic challengers, and the non-US incursors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About the US Financial Services Technology Market Report



2 Overview: US Financial Services Technology Market Report



3 Vendors & Products Profiled



4 Vendor Profiles - Brief Overview



5 US market drivers



6 US channel trends



7. US Domestic fintech market performance - SLT 2017



8. Vendor profiles

8.1 Accenture - Alnova

8.2 Corelation Inc. - Keystone

8.3 CSC - Hogan/Celeriti

8.4 CSI - Nupoint, Meridian.Net

8.5 D + H Corporation - Phoenix, Ultradata

8.6 FIS - Bankway, IBS

8.7 FIS - Horizon

8.8 FIS - Mercury, BancLine, BancPac

8.9 FIS - Miser

8.10 FIS - Profile

8.11 FIS - Systematics

8.12 Fiserv - Cleartouch, Premier, Precision, credit union systems

8.13 Fiserv - DNA

8.14 Fiserv - Signature

8.15 IBT - i2 Core

8.16 Infosys - Finacle

8.17 Jack Henry - Silverlake, CIF 20/20, Core Director

8.18 Jack Henry - Episys, Cruise/CruiseNet

8.19 Oracle FSS - Flexcube, OBP

8.20 SAP - Deposits Management, Loans Management

8.21 TCS Financial Solutions - Bancs

8.22 Temenos - T24

8.23 VSoft Corporation - Coreso

