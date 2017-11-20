The "E-Cigarettes: Italy: Online Sales Lead The Way" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In our latest report on the Italian market, we see that online remained the largest e-cig sales channel in 2016, with a significant increase in traffic early last year reflecting an increased e-cig usage during this period. However, Italy's leading online retailers have significantly less traffic than in comparable e-cig markets such as the UK and France.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. General overview
3. Top 20 analysis
4. Engagement
5. Pricing
Companies Mentioned
- Outletsigarettaelettronica.it
- Puff
- Smooke
- Svapodream.it
- Svapostore.it
- Svapoweb.it
- Vaporoso.it
