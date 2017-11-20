The "E-Cigarettes: Italy: Online Sales Lead The Way" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In our latest report on the Italian market, we see that online remained the largest e-cig sales channel in 2016, with a significant increase in traffic early last year reflecting an increased e-cig usage during this period. However, Italy's leading online retailers have significantly less traffic than in comparable e-cig markets such as the UK and France.

Like other e-cig markets, the leading Italian online e-cig retailers drive the majority of traffic in the sector, but do not generally have any offline retail presence.

Product pricing in e-liquids and open system kits has remained stable throughout 2016 although more sophisticated hardware has come under pricing pressure over the year.

Prices of hardware are generally lower than in comparable mature e-cig markets, although pricing alone does not appear to be a driver of traffic to retailer websites.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. General overview

3. Top 20 analysis

4. Engagement

5. Pricing

Companies Mentioned

Outletsigarettaelettronica.it

Puff

Smooke

Svapodream.it

Svapostore.it

Svapoweb.it

Vaporoso.it

