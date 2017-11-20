Global Risk Management Systems & Suppliers Report 2017 - Strengths, Weaknesses, Product Offerings, Evolution, Strategies & Customer Input

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Risk Management Systems & Suppliers Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Risk management is clearly to the forefront in most banks and is an area for investment. There are various tactical and strategic approaches, plus a range of proven systems to facilitate compliance and reduce risk.
The Risk Management Systems & Suppliers Report from the publisher studies the building blocks for enterprise risk management, from both an architectural and third party software perspective. It looks in detail at the offerings, including an overview, their evolution, functionality, partners, strategy, user experiences and example users. Each profile also includes extensive product functionality data, technical specifications and customer details.
The Risk Management Systems & Suppliers Guide covers:
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Product offerings
- Evolution
- Strategies
- Customer input
It provides the full risk management industry story, thereby allowing banks and other interested parties to understand the market and make informed decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About the Risk Management Systems & Suppliers Guide
2 Overview: New regulations and implications
3 Risk Management Systems Performance - SLT 2017
4 Vendor Overview
5 Suppliers and systems profiled
5.1 D+H Corporation - CreditQuest
5.2 Fernbach - FlexFinance
5.3 GoldenSource - 360 EDM
5.4 Hitec Labs - PolicyHub, Ten Risk Manager
5.5 IBM Algorithmics - Algo Suite
5.6 Kamakura - Kamakura Risk Manager (KRM), Kamakura Risk Information Services (KRIS), Kamakura Online Processing Services (KOPS), Kamakura Risk Consulting Services
5.7 Lombard Risk - LISA, Reporter, REG-Reporter, Colline
5.8 Loxon - Loxon Risk Suite
5.9 IHS Markit - Markit EDM
5.10 Misys - Misys FusionRisk
5.11 OpenGamma - OpenGamma Platform
5.12 Oracle FSS - Revelus, Financials Accounting Hub
5.13 SAP - Bank Analyzer
5.14 SAS - SAS Risk Management for Banking
5.15 Sopra Steria - Sopra Banking Platform Compliance
5.16 FIS(Sungard) - Adaptiv
5.17 FIS(Sungard) - Ambit Risk & Performance
5.18 TMX Technology Solutions - Razor
5.19 Wolters Kluwer Financial Services - OneSumX
6 Why an enterprise architecture?
7 The need for a strategic approach to risk
8 The data challenge
9 Coordinating data for regulatory and accounting purposes
10 Optimisation and skillsets
11 Risk management technology
12 Puting risk andfinance theory into practice
13 The finance architecture options - overview
14 The data model
15 The super-ledger
16 The data repository
17 Conclusion
