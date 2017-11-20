The "Germany: How The E-Cig Industry Has Been Affected By TPD Implementation" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The future of e-cigarette regulation in Germany is becoming clearer since the transposition of the European Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), but as we find in this 2017 report the country's separate states still have some autonomy is setting the rules.

Report Findings

On 20th May 2016 the European Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) came into force in Germany, regulating e-cigarettes as tobacco-related products.

A bill amending the Law on Tobacco Products and Related Products is being considered in the German parliament, the Bundestag. If it is approved, it will extend the advertising ban and other restrictions to nicotine-free products.

The draft of a second ordinance amending the Tobacco Products Regulation is also being considered. If approved, it will introduce a list of banned additives for e-cigarette products, including substances like menthol.

German states or Lnder have a high degree of political, judicial and legislative autonomy. This means different vaping regimes will be in place across Germany, as some states take stricter approaches than others.

