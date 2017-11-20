Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event December 6-7, Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and other specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will be participating in the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Dave Langevin, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings for the entirety of December 6, and is also scheduled to provide a corporate update in group format, on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 8:00 AM PT.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

View Manitex International's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MNTX

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom truck, truck and knuckle boom cranes. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, O&S, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Company Contact

Manitex International, Inc.

David Langevin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(708) 237-2060

dlangevin@manitex.com

Darrow Associates Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.