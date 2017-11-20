World Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report 2017 Features 1,500+ On and Off the Record Deals

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report' is the industry's definitive view of which banks have been buying which systems across core banking, wealth management, lending and treasury and capital markets. Covering the years 2012 to 2016 inclusive, it analyses the market by year, by continent, by country and by supplier, thereby highlighting the trends, the winners and the losers.

One key element of this is the Sales League Table, which is avidly read by professionals across the industry. It assists suppliers understand the market demand and competitive landscape for banking systems. This year's edition of the MDR also introduces deals for four new categories - CRM, Digital, Payments and Risk Management - that were introduced in the Sales League Table 2017. The data is provided in tables and graphs, with expert country-by-country analysis.

This year's MDR edition features 1,500+ on and off the record deals, including:

362 new name international core and back office deals for Jan to Dec 2016

186 new name international new focus area deals from Jan to Dec 2016

809 on-the-record deals (with bank names specified) for deals over last 5 years

760 off-the record deals (bank names excluded) for deals over last 5 years

79 international suppliers' sales across 170+ countries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Dynamics Report - Overview

Introduction

Core banking systems & suppliers - Evolution over the years

Market Drivers and Trends in core banking technology systems

Core banking systems & suppliers - Evolution of Banking Architecture

2. Market Dynamics 2017 - Review

Annual Sales League Table 2017 - Back-Office Conventional Categories

SLT 2017 - Conventional back-office systems performance

New Focus Areas SLT 2017 - Emerging players and trends

IBS Domestic Sales League Table 2017 - USA

IBS Domestic Sales League Table 2017 - India

IBS Domestic Sales League Table 2017 - Russia

Regional Deal summary in 2016

3. Historical SLT Performance overview - 2013 - 2016

SLT 2013 - Performance Overview

SLT 2014 - Performance Overview

SLT 2015 - Performance Overview

SLT 2016 - Performance Overview

4. Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report - Sales by system, supplier and type 2012-2016



5. Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report - Sales by year, region and supplier 2012



6. Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report - Sales by year, region and supplier 2013



7. Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report - Sales by year, region and supplier 2014



8. Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report - Sales by year, region and supplier 2015



9. Core Banking Systems Market Dynamics Report - Sales by year, region and supplier 2016



10. Core Banking Systems - Regional Analysis

