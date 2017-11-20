Six pre-selected strains are in the testing phase to validate the final choice of the active ingredient to be marketed in 2018.

Technology transfer to Greentech is underway.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, reached a milestone in the R&D program initiated with GREENTECH in March 20171 to develop and market innovative cosmetic active ingredients.

At the end of Phase I, GREENTECH, a major player in the production and distribution of biotechnology-derived ingredients, selected six bacterial extracts with high potential, based on the results of in vitro tests conducted initially by DEINOVE.

DEINOVE then engaged the production of these six raw materials for testing in order to select the extract that will be marketed. The company is working in parallel on the optimization of fermentation performances for industrial production.

A process book will be provided to GREENTECH who will implement the production in their own units. The technology transfer step was initiated in order for GREENTECH to evaluate the activity of the strains subjected to different operating protocols.

GREENTECH plans to launch a first active ingredient co-developed with DEINOVE in the spring of 2018.

Jean-Yves Berthon, CEO of GREENTECH, said: "We are already preparing the commercial launch of this new natural active ingredient that will complement our portfolio of active ingredients to protect and beautify the skin. The spirit of innovation of each of our companies is anchored perfectly in the needs of the cosmetic market."

Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE added: "Our teams have been able to identify bacterial extracts that meet GREENTECH's criteria within a very short period of time. We have been able to meet this challenge thanks to the richness of our strain bank and the expertise acquired over the last few years on the selection and optimization of strains producing compounds of interest to the industry."

ABOUT GREENTECH

A pioneer in plant biotechnology when created in 1992, GREENTECH develops and produces for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, high-tech active ingredients originating from the deep mechanisms of plants, algae, micro-algae and micro-organisms drawn from across the world.

Containing over 100 active ingredients and 3 000 extracts, GREENTECH's portfolio meets all expectations and needs of the skin, whatever the functionality or the age.

The GREENTECH group, with its 3 companies GREENTECH, GREENSEA and BIOVITIS has 3 subsidiaries in Germany, USA, and Brazil and is present on all continents and more than 30 countries across the world thanks to a network of local distributors.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets.

To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; a genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of customizing these natural "micro-factories" to transform them into new industrial standards.

DEINOVE holds 100% of its subsidiary DEINOBIOTICS through with it intends to discover and develop new antibiotics to address a global major health threat.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 160 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

1 See press release of March 27, 2017

