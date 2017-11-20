World Universal Banking Systems Report 2017 - Analysis of Each Supplier and their Systems

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Universal Banking Systems Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report will bring you right up to date with the leading retail and universal core banking offerings. Totally independent, in-depth and updated, it provides a huge amount of information on each supplier and its systems. That information stems from our investigative reporting, not from supplier hype. The Report has input from users of all of the systems and highlight their strengths and their weaknesses, their successes and failures. There is no better starting point for a bank evaluating new systems.

No bank should set about selecting a new core system without the Universal Banking Systems Market Report. It has been the bedrock of banks' selections time and time again over the years and, as it is updated on a rolling basis, remains as relevant today as ever.

The depth of information is unprecedented. It provides everything a bank needs to know about the mainstream international core universal systems that cover retail and corporate banking:

Their origins and evolution

Their strengths and weaknesses

Their functionality, technology and scalability

Extensive user lists

The delivery track-record of the suppliers

Direct input from users, setting out their experiences

Future direction and product roadmaps

Key Topics Covered:



1 About the Universal Banking Systems Report



2 The Market: Make-up And Evolution



3 Market overview



4 Supplier Performance in 2016



5 Supplier Profiles

5.1 Accenture: Alnova

5.2 BML Istisharat: ICBS

5.3 Capital Banking Solutions: CapitalBanker

5.4 D+H: Phoenix

5.5 FIS: Profile

5.6 Fiserv: DNA

5.7 Fiserv: Signature

5.8 ICSFS: Banks

5.9 Infopro: ICBA

5.10 Infosys: Finacle

5.11 Intellect Design Arena: Intellect Suite

5.12 International Turnkey Systems (ITS)Ethix

5.13 Misys: Fusionbanking

5.14 Neptune: Rubikon

5.15 Oracle FSS: Flexcube

5.16 Oracle FSS: OBP

5.17 Path Solutions iMAL

5.18 SAB: SAB AT

5.19 SAP: SAP for Banking

5.20 Silverlake Axis: SIBS

5.21 Sopra Steria: Amplitude/Delta-Bank

5.22 Sopra Steria: Sopra Banking Platform/Thaler

5.23 Silverlake Axis (Sungard): Ambit Core Banking System

5.24 TCS: Bancs

5.25 Temenos: T24

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7rvbc/universal_banking





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716