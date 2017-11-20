

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A second woman has accused Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., of sexual misconduct, telling CNN the former comedian inappropriately touched her while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair.



Lindsay Menz claims Franken grabbed her buttocks at the event in the summer of 2010, when the Democrat was a sitting senator.



Menz reached out to CNN just days after Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden alleged that Franken forcibly kissed and groped her in 2006.



'[Franken] pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear,' Menz told CNN. 'It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek.'



'It wasn't around my waist. It wasn't around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt,' she added. 'I was like, oh my God, what's happening.'



Responding to the latest allegation, Franken told CNN he did not remember taking the photo with Menz and that he felt 'badly' that she felt disrespected.



'I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture,' Franken said. 'I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.'



Franken, who issued an apology to Tweeden, has previously indicated he supports a Senate Ethics Committee investigation of his actions.



The allegations against Franken come as Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is facing accusations he made sexual advances toward women when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.



