The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 20 November 2017 of Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ('Healthcare Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 8 December 2016 ('Offer') as follows:



2,157,603 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 104.08p.



Application for all shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 27 November 2017.



Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows:



Shares in issue Voting rights Voting rights per share



DSO B Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,911,070 206 4,101,680,420



DSO C Shares of 0.1 pence each 29,926,070 1 29,926,070



DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475



DP2011 General Ordinary Shares of 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 0.1 pence each



DP2011 General A Shares of 0.1 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 pence each



DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 of 0.1 pence each



DP2011 Structured A Shares of 12,572,817 113 1,420,728,321 0.1 pence each



DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary Shares 7,575,419 500 3,787,709,500 of 0.1 pence each



DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence 11,239,785 750 8,429,838,750 each



Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence 38,169,704 1,146 43,742,480,784 each



Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence 10,664,416 1,146 12,221,420,736 each



Total voting rights 88,763,118,271



