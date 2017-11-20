Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive engine management systems (EMS) marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive EMSmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists gasoline and diesel as the two major segments based on engine type, of which the gasoline segment dominated the market with close to 61% of the share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive EMS market:

The automotive EMS controls various key systems such as fuel injection, air intake manifold, turbocharging and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) that affects engine fuel consumption, emission levels as well as performance. This system ensures efficient performance of the engine with minimal emissions and fuel consumption.

Such advanced engine designs enable the driver to extract better performance and greater fuel efficiency from the vehicle with limited potential. Automakers have been investing heavily in these technologies. Hence, Technavio expects that such advantages and benefits of EMS will drive the global automotive EMS market.

EMS are being designed as modular systems. This implies that new functions can be quickly and flexibly integrated into the existing hardware and software platforms. The modular design also offers advantages in engine maintenance as the electronic engine diagnosis can be carried out quickly and efficiently, generally using just one service tool.

"EMS are being developed with a minimum number of software and hardware versions to facilitate easy and quick maintenance and upgrade of the system. This increases the engine stability in terms of fuel consumption, emissions, and performance over the entire lifespan of the engine as the EMS makes sure that certain changes, such as engine wear and tear and environmental conditions, are being compensated for. The development of such advanced, modular, and flexible EMS is expected to drive the market," says Raj Gaurav Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

The increasing vehicles production across regions is fueled by the demand for vehicles by daily commuters or long-distance travelers. India and China account for more than 50 million vehicles, which is increasing at a significant rate. This has a substantial impact on the environment as emissions from these vehicles are hazardous. Therefore, governments are mandating regulations on both producers and consumers so that emissions are under control.

"Due to increased awareness and concern for the environment, many governments are imposing stringent emission norms, which is one of the major reasons for the adoption of new and advanced engine technologies. Strong legislation is expected to boost the adoption of automotive EMS during the forecast period which augurs well for the growth of the market," says Raj.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

