Global Intraocular Lenses Strategic Market 2016-2024 - Leading Players are Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Zeiss

The "Intraocular Lenses - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intraocular Lenses in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the following Segments:
- Standard Intraocular Lenses
- Premium Intraocular Lenses
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcon, Inc. (USA)
- Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (USA)
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
- Aaren Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- EyeKon Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Hoya Corporation (Japan)
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (USA)
- Lenstec, Inc. (USA)
- OcuLentis (Germany)
- OPHTEC BV (Netherlands)
- PhysIOL s.a. (Belgium)
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK)
- STAAR Surgical Company (USA)
- The HumanOptics AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Increasing Incidence of Vision Disorders: A Business Case for Ocular Products
Intraocular Lenses (IOLs)
Promise of Improved Vision Aids Market Growth
Growth Drivers and Restraints
In a Nutshell
Driving Factors
Restraining Factors
Increasing Volume of Cataract Surgeries
Opportunity for IOL Market
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Femtosecond Laser Equipment, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) and Phacoemulsification Equipment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Countries Dominate with US Leading the Way in the Global IOLs Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Premium Products Drive Revenue Growth
Rising Need for Lenses with Multi-Distance Vision Capability
Increase in IOL Implantations at Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Rising Number of Cataract Surgeries in ASCs to Fuel Demand for IOLs
Product-Level Market Dynamics
Challenges Confronting IOL Market
2. COMPETITION
A Peek into the Global IOL Competitive Landscape
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
The Epic Transition from Non-foldable to Foldable Continues
Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of Foldable Lenses
Healthcare Spending and General Economy: Determinations of Growth in IOL Market
Demographic Factors Influencing Growth in the IOL Market
Dramatic Growth in Geriatric Population to Fuel Growth
Burgeoning Global Population & Urbanization
A Strong Business Case for Growth
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth
Target Customer Groups & their Requirement Patterns
Technological Innovations: A Boon to the IOL Industry
Lasers: The High-Tech Solution
Viscosurgery: A Safer Alternative
Low Energy Methods for Cataract Removal
Trifocal and Multifocal IOLs for Extended Depth of Focus
Femtosecond Laser Heralds Next Generation of Refractive Surgery
Product Innovations in Accommodative IOLs Pep-Up the Market
PC-IOLs: Raising the Standard
Accommodative IOLs or Multifocal IOLs
The Tussle Carries On
Post-Operative Refractive Errors: A Concern for Premium IOLs
Adjustable IOLs
Addressing Refractive Concerns of IOLs
Debate Continues on Whether UV Protection is Essential in IOLs
The Blue Light Saga
US Lags Behind Europe in IOL Approvals
Reimbursement Programs: The Key Determinant for Advanced IOLs
IOL Reimbursement
A Comparison between the US and European Systems
4. PRODUCT LANDSCAPE
Multifocal IOLs
Multifocal Lenses
Bridging Gap between Conventional and Accommodative IOLs
List of Select Approved and Under-Development Multifocal IOLs
Overview of Select Multifocal IOLs
ReSTOR (Alcon)
Tecnis (Johnson & Johnson Vision Care)
Tecnis Vs. ReSTOR
A Comparison of ReSTOR and Tecnis Multifocal IOLs
AcrySof IQ ReSTOR IOL
Types
Lentis MPlus (Oculentis)
AT LISA (Carl Zeiss Meditec)
FineVision (PhysIOL)
Accommodative Intraocular lenses
Mechanisms in Accommodative IOL Creation
Accommodative Lenses and Their Need
A Glance at Select Accommodative Intraocular Lenses
List of Select Approved and Under-Development Accommodative IOLs
Overview of Select Accommodative IOLs
Crystalens (Bausch & Lomb)
Tetraflex (Lenstec)
FluidVision Lens (PowerVision)
Assessing the Strengths of FluidVision
DynaCurve (NuLens Ltd.)
Tek-Clear IOL (Tekia)
A Comparison of Crystalens and Tetraflex Accommodative IOLs
Monofocal Lenses
Introduction
Monofocal Lenses
Advantages and Disadvantages
Advantages
Disadvantages
Europe Takes the Front Seat in Monofocal IOLs
Toric IOLs
Toric Intraocular Lenses
Gaining Impetus
Wide Power Range & Improved Surgical Procedures Drive Volumes of Toric Lenses
Aspheric IOLs
Aspheric Lenses Revolutionizing Vision
Micro-Incision IOLs
Evolution of Lens Material
Various Materials Used in IOLs & their Characteristics
Rigid PMMA acrylic
Foldable Acrylics
Silicone Elastomers
Major Differentiating Characteristics
Refractive Index
Glass Transition Temperature
Water Content
Postoperative Calcification
Glisterings
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Evolution of Intraocular Lenses
Structure of IOL
Types of IOLs
Classification Based on Material Used
PMMA
Silicones
Flexible Acrylic
Hydrogels
Polymer with Thermo Mechanical Properties
Classification Based on In-Situ Location
Anterior Chamber IOLs
Iris-Clip Lens
Posterior Chamber IOLs
Classification Based on Focus
Monofocal IOLs
Standard Monofocal IOLs
Premium Lenses
Premium Monofocal Lenses
Multifocal IOLs
Types of Multifocal Lenses
Accommodative IOLs
Toric IOLs
Phakic IOLs
Types of Phakic IOLs
A Comparison of Standard Monofocal IOLs, Toric IOLs ( Premium), Multifocal IOLs and Accommodative IOLs
The Formation of Cataract
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Cataract Extraction Procedures
Intracapsular Cataract Extraction
Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE)
Phacoemulsification
Post Cataract Extraction: The Alternatives
Intraocular Lenses: A Much Better Solution
A Retrospection
6. EFFECTS OF INTRAOCULAR LENSES IMPLANTATIONS
Changes in the Size of Capsulorhexis Following IOL Implantation
Effect of Anterior Chamber Baikoff Phakic IOLs on the Cornea
Posterior Chamber IOL Fixed Sclerally for Children with Monocular Aphakia
Aging of the Ciliary Sulcus on the Placement of Posterior Chamber IOLs
Cystic Epithelial Downgrowth: A Complication of Intraocular Surgery
Occurrence of Endophthalmitis After Secondary IOL Implantations
Effect of Implantation of Silicone IOLs through Different Types of Incisions
Width of the Anterior Capsule Opening After IOL Implantations
Evaluation of the Cellular Reaction on the Surface of PMMA IOLs
Incidence of Glaucoma in Children after Cataract Extraction & IOL Implantation
Effect of Incision Length During IOL Implantation On Corneal Astigmatism
Occurrence of Capsular Capture During Silicone IOL Implants
Evaluation of the Anis Circular Lens
Effect of Foldable Intraocular Lens Insertion On Incision Width
Corneal Complications After Cataract & IOL Surgery
Side Effects of Oval IOLs Implantation
Effects of Phacoemulsification & Small-incision IOL Implantation on Incision Width
Capsular Fibrotic Changes
Suitable Lens After Cataract Surgery: Multifocal or Monofocal ?
Aspheric IOL Improves Visual Performance
7. REGULATIONS GOVERNING THE PRODUCTION AND APPROVAL OF IOLS
IOL Compressibility Test
IOL Vault Testing
Haptic Fatigue Testing
Dardenne Testing
Process of IOL Approval
8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Bausch + Lomb Launches enVista MX60E IOL
Alcon Unveils Clareon Intraocular Lens
Rayner Introduces RayOne Aspheric and Spheric Monofocal Fully Preloaded IOL Injection Systems in Brazil
Alcon Introduces AcrySof IQ ReSTOR + 2.5 Multifocal Toric IOLs
NIDEK Introduces SZ-1C Pre-Loaded IOL Injection System
Alcon Unveils AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL
Bausch + Lomb Introduces EZ-24 Easy-Load Lens Delivery System for SofPort Advanced Optics IOL
Leica and TrueVision Launch IOLcompass Pro
Rayner Launches Ophteis FR Pro
Swiss Advanced Vision Rolls Out InFo Instant Focus IOL
HumanOptics Launches ToricaDiff
HumanOptics Introduces Aspira3P-aVA IOL
Bausch + Lomb Launches Enhanced TRULIGN Toric Intraocular lens Calculator
Bausch + Lomb Unveils Enhanced BLIS Injector System
Abbott Introduces TECNIS Multifocal IOL in the US
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Rayner Gains Indian CDSCO for RayOne Fully Preloaded IOL Injection System
Alcon Gains CE Mark Approval for Preloaded Intraocular lens Delivery System
Rayner Establishes US Subsidiary, Rayner Surgical
HOYA Acquires Performance Optics
OPHTEC Wins CE Mark for Precizon Presbyopic IOL
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Abbott Medical Optics
Calhoun Vision Changes Name to RxSight
Rayner Gains CFDA Approval for Models in Sulcoflex Pseudophakic Supplementary IOLs
Alcon Gains US FDA Approval for AcrySof IQ ReSTOR + 3.0D Multifocal Toric IOL
Rayner Takes Over Moorfields Pharmaceuticals
Abbott Bags U.S. FDA Approval for Tecnis Symfony IOLs
Rayner Creates Direct Presence in Italy through Rayner Italia
Alcon and PowerVision Enter into Strategic Alliance for IOLs
Bausch + Lomb to Distribute HOYA's IOLs and Injectors in the US
Rayner Gains Approval for Selling IOLs in Egypt
ClarVista Medical Secures Series B Financing
Alcon Wins FDA Approval for AcrySof IQ ReSTOR + 2.5 Diopter (D) IOL
Rayner Gains KFDA Approval for Sulcoflex Toric IOL and T-flex Aspheric Toric IOL
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (1)
