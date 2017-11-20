MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- (TSX: LB) - The Bank deplores the disruption caused by the union demonstration held this morning in front of its head office and wants to re-establish the facts following the false allegations made by the union leaders.

No campaign of de-unionization or intimidation has been organized by the Bank, as the leaders of the local SEPB and the FTQ falsely claim. The decision whether or not to be represented by a union belongs exclusively to the employees.

Laurentian Bank's priority remains to serve its clients well; it is doing its utmost to ensure that its activities continue normally and thanks them for their understanding.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend mainly across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and it is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,500 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through financial advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has more than $45 billion in balance sheet assets and more than $31 billion in assets under administration.

