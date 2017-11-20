Low Migration Inks Market 2017 by Process, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Low Migration Inks Market by Process (Gravure, Flexography, Off-Set, Digital), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The low migration inks market is projected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.82 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 and 2022.
Migration of inks is a major issue in applications such as food, beverages, and cosmetics. Inks with high molecular weight are used for printing and labeling to avoid contamination in these products. Inks with high molecular weight using selected components are used for printing on food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and cosmetics packaging to ensure the accepted migration limits for suitable packaging structure. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the regulations for end-use industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals.
Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the key low migration inks markets. The market in the Europe region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of both value and volume. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing regulations in this region, especially on the food & beverages industry for packaging and labeling applications. Increasing awareness among end users due to contamination is further driving the demand for low migration inks in Europe and North America.
The high prices of low migration inks over conventional inks act as a restraint for this market. Government regulations for use of inks in packaging and labeling applications for food & beverages and pharmaceuticals in regions such as Europe and North America act as a driver for this market.
Sun Chemical Corporation (US), Flint (Luxembourg), hubergroup Deutschland (Germany), Siegwerk Druckfarben (Germany), TOYO INK. (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), ALTANA (Germany), epple Druckfarben (Germany), and INX International Ink. (US) are the leading companies in the low migration inks market. These companies are expected to account for a significant market share in the near future.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Government Regulations for Packaging And Labeling of Food And Beverages
- Rising Demand for Lightweight Packaging for Food And Beverages
Restraints
- High Cost of Low Migration Inks
Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Low Migration Inks in Digital Printing Process
- Personal Hygiene And Cosmetics Products to Be Subject to Stringent Regulations
Challenges
- Hygiene Factors Affecting the Migration of Inks
- Limited Availability of Raw Material And Its Fluctuating Cost
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Low Migration Inks Market, By Process
7 Low Migration Inks Market, By End-Use Industry
8 Low Migration Inks, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Agfa-Gevaert
- Altana
- Durst
- Epple Druckfarben
- Epson America
- Flint
- Fujifilm
- Hapa
- Hp
- Hubergroup Deutschland
- Inks Dubuit
- Inx International Ink
- Jnecke+Schneemann Druckfarben
- Kao Chimigraf
- Kao Collins
- Marabu
- Nazdar
- Ruco Printing Inks
- Siegwerk Druckfarben
- Spgprints
- T&K Toka
- Toyo Ink Europe
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- Zeller+Gmelin
