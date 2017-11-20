Low Migration Inks Market 2017 by Process, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Low Migration Inks Market by Process (Gravure, Flexography, Off-Set, Digital), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The low migration inks market is projected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.82 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 and 2022.

Migration of inks is a major issue in applications such as food, beverages, and cosmetics. Inks with high molecular weight are used for printing and labeling to avoid contamination in these products. Inks with high molecular weight using selected components are used for printing on food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and cosmetics packaging to ensure the accepted migration limits for suitable packaging structure. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the regulations for end-use industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals.

Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the key low migration inks markets. The market in the Europe region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of both value and volume. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing regulations in this region, especially on the food & beverages industry for packaging and labeling applications. Increasing awareness among end users due to contamination is further driving the demand for low migration inks in Europe and North America.

The high prices of low migration inks over conventional inks act as a restraint for this market. Government regulations for use of inks in packaging and labeling applications for food & beverages and pharmaceuticals in regions such as Europe and North America act as a driver for this market.



Sun Chemical Corporation (US), Flint (Luxembourg), hubergroup Deutschland (Germany), Siegwerk Druckfarben (Germany), TOYO INK. (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), ALTANA (Germany), epple Druckfarben (Germany), and INX International Ink. (US) are the leading companies in the low migration inks market. These companies are expected to account for a significant market share in the near future.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Government Regulations for Packaging And Labeling of Food And Beverages

Rising Demand for Lightweight Packaging for Food And Beverages

Restraints



High Cost of Low Migration Inks

Opportunities



Increasing Use of Low Migration Inks in Digital Printing Process

Personal Hygiene And Cosmetics Products to Be Subject to Stringent Regulations

Challenges



Hygiene Factors Affecting the Migration of Inks

Limited Availability of Raw Material And Its Fluctuating Cost

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Low Migration Inks Market, By Process



7 Low Migration Inks Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Low Migration Inks, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Agfa-Gevaert

Altana

Durst

Epple Druckfarben

Epson America

Flint

Fujifilm

Hapa

Hp

Hubergroup Deutschland

Inks Dubuit

Inx International Ink

Jnecke+Schneemann Druckfarben

Kao Chimigraf

Kao Collins

Marabu

Nazdar

Ruco Printing Inks

Siegwerk Druckfarben

Spgprints

T&K Toka

Toyo Ink Europe

Wikoff Color Corporation

Zeller+Gmelin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3h6wdx/low_migration





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

