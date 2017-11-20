Agrinos announces appointment of Kevin Helash as new Chief Executive Officer

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Agrinos Board of Directors is delighted to announce it has appointed Kevin Helash as Chief Executive Officer for the organization. His tenure is effective immediately.

Mr. Helash began his career in the agricultural crop input industry 27 years ago as a sales representative with Agrium in Canada. He then fulfilled a series of sales and senior management roles with Agrium in both the Retail and Wholesale business units, including Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Agrium's global business. Directly prior to joining Agrinos, Mr. Helash was Managing Director of Agrium Retail Canada, a leading global agriculture solutions provider.

"Kevin knows the agricultural crop industry from the bottom up," said Jean Baptiste Oldenhove, Agrinos Chairman of the Board. "He has a successful track record of building, managing and leading sales organizations and delivering growth and bottom line profitability. In addition, he has operated at regional, national and global levels. Kevin's experience and leadership skills make him the right person to take over Agrinos now as the company is experiencing fast growth and acceleration across the Americas, Europe and Asia."

"The Agrinos team has developed a top-tier platform based on its proprietary HYT technology and a proven track record of efficacy," said Kevin Helash. "In addition, Agrinos has a world class sales, marketing and distribution network which provides the company with an extensive global footprint to deliver products to the market. I am looking forward to leading the Agrinos team to bring sustainable, robust and value-added solutions to the agricultural industry and increasing prosperity for growers."

The current CEO, Ry Wagner, is stepping down from his position and will act first as advisor to the CEO, then as an advisor to the Board of Directors on strategic corporate projects.

About Agrinos

Agrinos is a biological crop input provider committed to improving the productivity and sustainability of modern agriculture. Agrinos' range of biofertilizers and biostimulant products helps farmers to practice profitable agriculture by providing increased crop productivity, improved efficiency of conventional fertilizer and a reduced environmental footprint.

Based on Agrinos' proprietary High Yield Technology (HYT) platform, the HYT products provide benefits by strengthening the soil-based microbial ecosystem, stimulating crop development at key points in the growth cycle and boosting natural plant resistance to environmental stresses. Agrinos has repeatedly proven the value of its HYT products in both broad acre and specialty crops in numerous third party field trials throughout key agriculture regions worldwide.

