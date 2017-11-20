

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Following his twelve-day trip to Asia, President Donald Trump announced Monday the U.S. is putting North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism.



Trump announced the move in comments to reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting and said his administration would also be ramping up sanctions on North Korea.



'Today, the United States is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism,' Trump said. 'It should have happened a long time ago. It should have happened years ago.'



He added, 'In addition to threatening the world by nuclear devastation, North Korea has repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism, including assassinations on foreign soil.'



Trump said the designation will impose further sanctions and penalties on North Korea and related persons and supports his administration's efforts to put maximum pressure on Kim Jong Un's regime.



North Korea was removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism by President George W. Bush in 2008 as part of negotiations over the reclusive communist country's nuclear weapons program.



With the move, North Korea will join Iran, Sudan and Syria as the only countries currently labeled by the U.S. as state sponsors of terrorism.



Trump said his administration would also be imposing additional sanctions on North Korea over the next two weeks, with a 'very large one' to be announced by the Treasury Department on Tuesday.



'The North Korean regime must be lawful. It must end its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile development, and cease all support for international terrorism,' Trump said.



Trump said the Cabinet meeting would also include a discussion on Republican efforts to approve tax reform legislation.



The president congratulated the House for passing their tax reform bill last week and said he is very hopeful the Senate will pass its version very soon.



If the Senate passes its version of the legislation, Trump pledged to be 'right in the middle' of negotiations to combine the two bills, which have significant differences.



'We're going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas. Hopefully that will be a great, big, beautiful Christmas present,' Trump said.



