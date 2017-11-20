Medea Capital Partners Ltd.: Orr-Ewing Estate Legal Action Against Bacanora Minerals

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / The estate of the late Hon. Ian Colin Orr-Ewing (the "Estate") has served Bacanora Minerals Ltd. ("BCN") with legal proceedings that were issued in the English Commercial Court on 20th September 2017. The Estate currently owns 8.15% of the common shares outstanding in Bacanora and holds 3% Gross Overriding Royalties over Bacanora's Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico (the "Royalty") and Magdalena Borates Project in Mexico.

The Estate notes Bacanora's Corporate Update, dated 20th November 2017, detailing that it has filed in the Court of Queen's Bench (Alberta), Canada. The Estate has already both filed proceedings in the English Commercial Court on 20th September 2017 and served those proceedings on Bacanora on 17th November 2017. The Estate has no knowledge of Bacanora's filing beyond their announcement made today.

Bacanora's legal counsel was informed of service by the Estate's legal counsel (in respect of the ongoing English proceedings) on 17th November 2017.

For full information, please see the press release at this link: http://medea-nr.com/OrrEwingBacanoraLegalActionPR.pdf.

The Estate, advised generally by Laytons LLP, has appointed Mayer Brown International LLP as its litigation counsel (in respect of the ongoing English proceedings). Medea Capital Partners Ltd. continues to act as investment adviser to the Estate and its beneficiaries.

