UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in Tech Data Corporation and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 24, 2017 -- TECD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Bhatt v. Tech Data Corporation, et al. (Case No. 8:17-cv-02185-CEH-AEP) in the USDC for the Middle District of Florida. Click here to view the complaint. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/tech-data-corporation?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues; (2) these issues were impacting the Company's financial performance; (3) consequently, the Company would not achieve its guidance; and (4) therefore the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 31, 2017, during a conference call to discuss results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2017, the Company's CEO, Robert Dutkowsky, disclosed that the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues that "impacted us in this quarter in a way that was much larger than we anticipated." Upon this news, shares of Tech Data fell $22.83 per share on August 31, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Tech Data, you have until November 24, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

