Global IoT Market in Livestock Management 2017-2021 - Big Data In Livestock Management / Predictive Analytics For Livestock Management / Growing Adoption Of Wearable Devices In Developing Economies

The "Global IoT Market in Livestock Management 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global IoT market in livestock management to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Global IoT Market in Livestock Management 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is big data in livestock management. Big data is gaining growth momentum in livestock management. Improvement in wireless in-field communication, functional safety, and repair and maintenance information to realize unified interfaces provides opportunities for the adoption of big data in livestock management.

According to the report, one driver in the market is decline in the price of sensors. The increase in the adoption of sensors in the market is mainly driven by the reduction in costs. The installation takes less time and costs less, owing to technical advances and easy assembling options provided by sensor manufactures. The cost of sensors is continuously reducing, which indicates the increase in competition among hardware providers. The competition prevailing among major manufacturers of sensors and service providers of IoT products is increasing, which will lead to an increase in market revenue.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital expenditure for IoT integration in livestock management. The global IoT market in livestock management is growing with the development of smart hardware products and software solutions. Initial capital and other service costs that involve installation and maintenance of hardware and software are comparatively expensive, and lead to slow growth in the adoption of IoT in livestock management. IoT integration also requires a high initial one-time payment during installation. The implementation of IoT systems and the cost of services is greater than the costs saved by using the technology.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

IBM

KaaIoT Technologies

Oracle

Trimble

Other prominent vendors

Afimilk

Allflex

BouMatic

CEMA

eCow Devon

GEA Group

IceRobotics

Libelium

Link Labs

Medria

Nokia Solutions and Networks

OnFarm

ROXAN

SenseGrow

Softweb Solutions

Stellapps

Sum-It Computer Systems

Valley Agricultural Software



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/shtt22/global_iot_market





