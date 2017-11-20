EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Navient Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 15, 2017 - NAVI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Navient Corporation ("Navient") (NASDAQ: NAVI) between February 25, 2016 and October 4, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/navient-corporation-2?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Navient engaged in deceptive practices to facilitate the origination of subprime loans; (2) Navient committed unfair and deceptive acts by steering student borrowers into payment plans that postponed bills, allowing interest to accumulate, rather than helping them enroll in income-driven repayment plans; and (3) as a result, Navient's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Navient, you have until December 15, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

