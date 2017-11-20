Technavio's latest market research report on the global gum marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

New product launches are one of the major drivers of the global gum market. Factors such as new product development, refined taste, and versatility, combined with improved levels of marketing support are increasing the overall demand for gums. Therefore, many vendors are currently launching gums with new product formulations to expand their portfolios. For instance, May 2017, CONFADENT Oral Technology launched peppermint-flavored sugar-free chewing gums that contain xylitol and cetylpyridinium chloride.

The three emerging market trends driving the global gum market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing demand for functional gums

Increasing usage of natural ingredients in gums

Increasing demand for organic gums

Growing demand for functional gums

Due to mass media coverage, consumers (particularly in developed markets of the US, Germany, the UK, and others) have become more aware of the health aspects of vitamins, minerals, calcium, and other nutrients. A few of the consumers are health bloggers. They have a broader idea of health-associated issues and current food and beverage trends in the market. The inclination of consumers towards leading a healthy lifestyle has increased the overall demand for products with healthier attributes. Therefore, ingredient suppliers are formulating functional ingredients to supply them to players who develop functional products.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food, "Players have started to incorporate functional ingredients in chewing gums. Apart from offering the usual breath-freshening effects, functional chewing gums also offer practical functionalities. Many players have started to make functional gums to attract health-conscious consumers. For instance, MEDA currently offers CB12 boost containing zinc and sodium fluoride that combat bad breath."

Increasing usage of natural ingredients in gums

Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and therefore, they are opting for products with naturalized ingredients. Therefore, many players are launching gums that are free from synthetic polymers and are healthier for people and environment.

For instance, Simply Gum makes gums that contain vegetable glycerin, raw sugar, organic rice flour, and natural flavoring. Train Gum manufactures gums that contain ingredients such as chicle, natural oils, and rice flour. Chicza offers products that include CHiCZA ORGANIC MAYAN RAINFOREST CHEWINGUM MINT, CHiCZA ORGANIC MAYAN RAINFOREST CHEWINGUM CINNAMON, and CHiCZA ORGANIC MAYAN RAINFOREST CHEWINGUM MIXED BERRY that are made from organic ingredients like evaporated cane juice and agave syrup.

Increasing demand for organic gums

The organic foods are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. This is because consumers have started to place more value on healthy, natural, authentic, and safe food products. Many consumers today seek the origin and quality of ingredients on product labeling. Therefore, they perceive organic food to be healthier and more nutritious.

"Countries such as the US and Germany account for more than 40% and 10%, respectively, of the retail sales shares of organic food worldwide. In the UK, socially conscious millennials and older consumers prefer organic foods, which is currently a niche category, accounting for just 1.4% in the UK food and beverage market. Due to this, some players have started to delve into the manufacturing of organic gums," says Manjunath

