The "Europe Packaged Food Market By Product Type, By Packaging Type, By Point of Sale, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Europe packaged food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2017 2022.
Continuing increase in disposable income of consumers coupled with rise in number of household units is contributing to the growth in the sales of packaged food products in Europe.
With technological advancements, product innovations and busy lifestyle of consumers, the popularity of packaged food products in Europe is continuously increasing.
Europe Packaged Food Market report discusses the following aspects of packaged food market in Europe:
- Europe Packaged Food Rental Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Type (Nutritional Food and Staples, Impulse and Indulgence Food, Meal Solutions and Others), by Packaging Type (Paper Board, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Packaging, Metal and Others), by Point of Sale (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Small Grocery Retailers, Specialty Retailers, Online and Others), by Country (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands and Rest of Europe)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends Developments
- Innovative Packaging Technology
- Multiple Food Options
- High Nutrition Value
- Changing Flavors and Blends
- Changing Advertising and Distribution Strategies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Packaged Food Market Overview
5. Europe Packaged Food Market Outlook
6. Germany Packaged Food Market Outlook
7. France Packaged Food Market Outlook
8. Italy Packaged Food Market Outlook
9. United Kingdom Packaged Food Market Outlook
10. Spain Packaged Food Market Outlook
11. Turkey Packaged Food Market Outlook
12. Netherlands Packaged Food Market Outlook
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Import Export Analysis
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends Developments
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Nestl S.A.
- Groupe Lactalis
- General Mills Inc.
- Danone
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- ConAgra Europe B.V.
- REWE Markt GmbH
- Aldi Einkauf GmbH Co oHG
- EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord mbH
- Cargill
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Procter Gamble
- Hipp GmbH Co Vertrieb KG
- Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH
- Lidl Stiftung Co. KG
