Cloud Security Alliance Releases New Cloud Security for Startups Report

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today released a new report titled Cloud Security for Startups. The new white paper, developed by the CSA's Israel chapter, aims to help Software-as-a-Service Startups (SaaS-SUs) gain and maintain customer trust by building solid security foundations at an early stage of the product development process. In establishing security controls to match risks at any point in time, SaaS-SUs can successfully align those controls with product development and investment rounds.

"Information security is a complicated subject even for mature enterprises, so it's no wonder that startups find the area so daunting," said John Yeoh, Research Director at CSA. "In today's risk environment, young startups find themselves challenged on how to best align security with current and future business growth. In creating this paper, we hope that startups, regardless of industry or geography, will find it a valuable tool in understanding, addressing and applying trusted and best practices for creating a secure computing environment."

Planning, implementing and maintaining good security is not only necessary, but can serve as an important advantage that can be leveraged as a marketing differentiator. Poor practices may result in dire consequences, ranging from longer sales cycles to the inability to raise additional funding. The guidelines provided in Cloud Security for Startups have been specifically created to help cloud-based startups develop public Infrastructure/Platform-as-a-Service (IaaS/PaaS) to understand their security roadmap.

Specifically, the report elaborates on the three phases in a startup's lifecycle, from inception to growth, and then to maturity, and suggests controls relevant to SaaS-SUs based on their current phase of development. Written to help company founders, CTOs, product managers and architects, the report divides controls into three domains: application security, platform security and security management. Additionally, the report addresses best practices and tips for choosing cloud platforms.

The Cloud Security for Startups white paper is a free resource from the CSA.

