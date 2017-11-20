ASV Holdings, Inc. to Participate in 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event December 6, 2017 Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV), a leading provider of rubber-tracked compact track loaders and wheeled skid steer loaders in the compact construction equipment market, today announced that it will be participating in the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Andrew Rooke, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings for the entirety of December 6, 2017, and is also scheduled to provide a corporate update in group format, on that same day, at 2:00 PM PT.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

About ASV Holdings, Inc.

ASV Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment. Its patented Posi-Track rubber tracked, multi-level suspension undercarriage system provides a competitive market differentiator for its Compact Track Loader (CTL) product line with brand attributes of power, performance, and serviceability. It's wheeled Skid Steer Loaders (SSLs) also share the common brand attributes. Equipment is sold through an independent dealer network throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company also sells OEM equipment and aftermarket parts. ASV owns and operates a 238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, MN.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

