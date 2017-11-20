INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Antares Pharma, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017 - ATRS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Antares Pharma, Inc. ("Antares") (NASDAQ: ATRS) between December 21, 2016 and October 12, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/antares-pharma-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Antares had provided insufficient data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in connection with its New Drug Application ("NDA") for Xyosted; (2) accordingly, Antares had overstated the approval prospects for Xyosted; and (3) consequently, Antares' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 11, 2017, the Company received a letter from the FDA stating that the agency had "identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments" for its product candidate Xyosted. Then, on October 20, 2017, Antares announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA stating that the FDA could not approve the NDA in its present form due to concerns that included the possibility Xyosted "could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure."

If you suffered a loss in Antares, you have until December 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP