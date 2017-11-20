The "United Kingdom Elevators Escalators Market By Type of Carriage (Passenger Elevators, Freight Elevators Others), By Type of Machinery (Traction Vs. Hydraulic), By Type of Door, By End User, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
UK elevators market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2022.
Growth is anticipated on account of increasing construction of high-rise technology powered buildings, office and commercial spaces coupled with the UK government initiatives aimed at developing high-class infrastructure to attract foreign companies.
Meanwhile, the country's escalators market is projected to grow by CAGR 5.8% during forecast period, backed by increasing demand for traffic management spaces, rising number of high-rise skyscrapers, new government standards and regulations for smart and green infrastructure, etc.
Otis Ltd., KONE PLC, Thyssenkrupp Elevators, Schindler Ltd UK, Orona Ltd., Titan Elevators, UK Lift Escalator Company Ltd, LIFTKOM GB LIMITED, Stannah Stairlifts, etc. are some of the major players in the market.
United Kingdom Elevators Escalators Market report discusses
- UK Elevators Escalators Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Type of Carriage (Passenger Elevators, Freight Elevators and Others (Stretcher Elevators, Dumbwaiter Elevators, etc.)), By Type of Machinery (Traction and Hydraulic), By Type of Door (Automatic and Manual), Market, by End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Region (Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England (London (South West, South East), Yorkshire and the Humber, North East, North West, East Midlands, East Anglia, West Midlands))
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends Developments
- Growing Demand for Smart Elevators
- Increase in Smart Cities
- Adoption of Green Elevators and Escalators
- Rise in Number of Skyscrapers
- Increasing Focus on Modernization
