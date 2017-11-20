The "United Kingdom Elevators Escalators Market By Type of Carriage (Passenger Elevators, Freight Elevators Others), By Type of Machinery (Traction Vs. Hydraulic), By Type of Door, By End User, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

UK elevators market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2022.

Growth is anticipated on account of increasing construction of high-rise technology powered buildings, office and commercial spaces coupled with the UK government initiatives aimed at developing high-class infrastructure to attract foreign companies.

Meanwhile, the country's escalators market is projected to grow by CAGR 5.8% during forecast period, backed by increasing demand for traffic management spaces, rising number of high-rise skyscrapers, new government standards and regulations for smart and green infrastructure, etc.

Otis Ltd., KONE PLC, Thyssenkrupp Elevators, Schindler Ltd UK, Orona Ltd., Titan Elevators, UK Lift Escalator Company Ltd, LIFTKOM GB LIMITED, Stannah Stairlifts, etc. are some of the major players in the market.

United Kingdom Elevators Escalators Market report discusses

UK Elevators Escalators Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Type of Carriage (Passenger Elevators, Freight Elevators and Others (Stretcher Elevators, Dumbwaiter Elevators, etc.)), By Type of Machinery (Traction and Hydraulic), By Type of Door (Automatic and Manual), Market, by End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Region (Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England (London (South West, South East), Yorkshire and the Humber, North East, North West, East Midlands, East Anglia, West Midlands))

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends Developments

Growing Demand for Smart Elevators

Increase in Smart Cities

Adoption of Green Elevators and Escalators

Rise in Number of Skyscrapers

Increasing Focus on Modernization

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Elevators Escalators Market Overview

5. United Kingdom Elevators Escalators Market Landscape

6. United Kingdom Elevators Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Elevators Market Attractiveness Index

8. United Kingdom Residential Elevators Market Outlook

9. United Kingdom Commercial Elevators Market Outlook

10. United Kingdom Industrial Elevators Market Outlook

11. United Kingdom Escalators Market Outlook

12. United Kingdom Escalators Market Attractiveness Index

13. Supply Chain Analysis

14. Policy Regulatory Landscape

15. United Kingdom Economic Profile

16. Import-Export Analysis

17. Market Dynamics

18. Market Trends Developments

19. Competitive Landscape

20. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Ltd UK

KONE PLC

ThyssenKrupp Elevators UK

ORONA UK

Fujitec UK Ltd.

UK Lift Escalator Company Ltd

Titan Elevators

LIFTKOM GB LIMITED

Kleemann Lifts UK Ltd.

