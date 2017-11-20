Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the information included in the article published by CFN Media on November 17, 2017, entitled "CFN Media Exclusive Onsite CEO Interview with Lifestyle Delivery Systems: Up and Running in a $5 Billion Market". In the article, Mr. Eckenweiler, CEO of LDS, was misquoted as stating, "Only a handful of companies will be positioned to create up to $3 billion worth of medicinal and adult-use cannabis oils in 2018 and we're one of those few that are properly licensed and that can scale with organic grade quality biomass, predicated on sales".

The correct statement from Mr. Eckenweiler should have read, "Only a handful of companies will be positioned to participate in the estimated $3 billion market of medicinal and adult-use cannabis oils in 2018 and we're one of those few that are properly licensed and that can scale with organic grade quality biomass, predicated on sales".

All other details of the article dated November 17, 2017, are confirmed to be accurate.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its direct involvement in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

