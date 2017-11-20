

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After putting a controversial decision to lift a ban on imports of elephant hunting trophies on hold, President Donald Trump has hinted he is leaning toward keeping the Obama-era policy in place.



Trump said in a post on Twitter on Sunday that a decision would be announced 'next week' but seemed to refer to elephant hunting as a 'horror show.'



'Big-game trophy decision will be announced next week but will be very hard pressed to change my mind that this horror show in any way helps conservation of Elephants or any other animal,' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump comes after the decision to allow the import of elephant hunting trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia attracted considerable criticism.



Trump said Friday he had put the decision by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on hold as he reviews the conservation facts and indicated he would update Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.



In a statement, Zinke said, 'President Trump and I have talked and both believe that conservation and healthy herds are critical.'



'As a result, in a manner compliant with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, the issuing of permits is being put on hold as the decision is being reviewed,' he added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX