Evolution AI: Evolution|AI Corporation Announces Shareholder Information Call and Confirms Offer to Purchase Interest in Pulse Evolution Corporation

Company Will Provide on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, a Progress Report on Share Exchange Program, Address Commonly Asked Questions and Describe Closing Process for Interested Parties

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Evolution|AI Corporation today reiterated its Offer to purchase up to 150 Million shares of Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC PINK: PLFX) "restricted" common stock, representing a potential majority interest in the PLFX. The Offer is made, in support of existing management at Pulse Evolution Corporation, only to "accredited investors" who are holders of restricted PLFX common shares, including all debt and equity securities which are convertible into PLFX common shares.

Evolution AI Corporation Shareholder Information Call

Tuesday, 1:00pm, November 28, 2017

Webcast Link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22856

Submit Questions in Advance to: Questions@EvolutionAI.com

Evolution|AI principals will provide a progress report on the share exchange program, which has already been well received by a significant number of large and small Pulse Evolution shareholders. In response to questions submitted in advance of the Shareholder Information Call to the Company's email address, Questions@EvolutionAI.com, Evolution AI will also provide an overview of the rationale for the acquisition effort, an explanation of the reasons such a transaction is likely to be attractive to Pulse shareholders, and a discussion of the Company's intent to influence the going-forward business plans of Pulse Evolution Corporation. The information call will also provide specific instructions for interested parties to engage in confidential discussions with Evolution|AI Corporation, certify their accredited investor status, and enter into a share exchange agreement, as contemplated by the Offer.

Evolution|AI Corporation is a development stage technology company, formed by Pulse founder John Textor, focused on the adaptation and development of human animation technology to enable diverse artificial intelligence platforms to interact with consumers in the relatable form of a human face. Evolution|AI, which is also a licensee of Pulse Evolution technology, recently acquired a robust portfolio of technology from the legendary visual effects company Digital Domain, representing substantially all of the technology developed in connection with launch and operation of Digital Domain's Florida animation studio. With the benefit of both the Digital Domain animation and studio technology portfolio, and the market-leading human animation technology licensed from Pulse Evolution Corporation, Evolution|AI is uniquely positioned to be a true pioneer in the globally significant industry that emerging through the deployment of artificially intelligent digital humans in society, commerce and education.

Accredited Investors who are holders of common stock of Pulse Evolution Corporation, including securities which are convertible into such common stock, are encouraged to review the Offer to Purchase, included herein and, if interested, complete the Letter of Transmittal and remit to Offer@EvolutionAI.com. Questions from such accredited investors, who are current shareholders of Pulse Evolution Corporation, can be directed to Questions@EvolutionAI.com

The Offer to Purchase shall remain outstanding until its expiration at 5:00pm on Thursday, November 30, 2017, subject to extension at the discretion of the Evolution|AI Corporation.

About Evolution|AI Corporation

Evolution|AI Corporation is a development stage company focused on the adaptation and development of human animation technology to enable diverse Artificial Intelligence platforms to interact with consumers in the relatable form of a human face. Founded by Mr. John Textor, an established and globally recognized pioneer in the field of hyper-realistic human animation, Evolution|AI intends to develop a robust library of fully functional human faces, and human characters, that will allow people to communicate with leading artificial intelligence platforms, just as they would expect to communicate with another human being.

Our principals have long been market leaders in the emerging virtual human likeness space, and is among the world's most recognized developers of hyper-realistic digital humans - computer-generated assets that appear to be human and can perform in live shows, virtual reality, augmented reality, holographic, 3D stereoscopic, web, mobile, interactive and artificial intelligence applications. In the last decade, Mr. Textor is responsible for leading the appearance of hyper-realistic digital humans performing in movies such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or in live concerts, or the virtual performance of digital Tupac Shakur at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music Festival and also Virtual Michael Jackson at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Evolution|AI, which is also a licensee of Pulse Evolution technology, recently acquired a robust portfolio of technology, acquired from the legendary visual effects company Digital Domain, representing substantially all of the technology developed in connection with launch and operation of Digital Domain's Florida animation studio. With the benefit of both the Digital Domain animation and studio technology portfolio, and the market-leading human animation technology licensed from Pulse Evolution Corporation, Evolution|AI is uniquely positioned to be a true pioneer in the globally significant industry that emerging through the deployment of artificially intelligent digital humans in society, commerce and education.

Contact:

Questions@EvolutionAI.com

