SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'logistics, warehousing and transportation' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the logistics, warehousing, and transportation sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Fuel Cards Procurement Research Report', 'Courier Express and Parcel Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Cold Chain Procurement Research Report'

Global Fuel Cards Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global fuel cards market can be attributed to the changes in the cards and payments industry which is driven by changing customers behaviors and technological advancements. This market is also influenced by the profound shift to payment digitization and the influence of IoT. Also, the features provided by suppliers such as telematics interfaces that provide robust reporting and tracking facilities to track fuel spend and driver efficiency further add to the market growth.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers that provide a large portfolio of services that cater to a wide set of requirements. Also, they must ensure that transaction fees and overhead costs are communicated to the employees. The buyers prefer suppliers that offer personalized services based on customer analytics as it helps in providing a more seamless customer experience.

Global Courier Express and Parcel Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global courier express and parcel services market can be attributed to the increase in domestic e-commerce trade across geographies. The e-commerce trade primarily involves B2B businesses and online shopping. The demand for B2C e-commerce trade is also increasing adding to the growth of this market. Another factor that has led to the demand for such services is the rise in urbanization and increased the disposable income of consumers which has resulted in the expansion of well-organized retail spaces.

The buyers in this market should assess suppliers based on their capability to cater to their requirements. The buyers must adopt dual supplier strategy which helps to eliminate dependency on one supplier. Also, the buyers must adopt a performance-based rewarding approach such as giving incentives on achieving the key performance parameters; this helps to ensure that supplier works to achieve the performance targets.

Global Cold Chain Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global cold chain market can be attributed to the rise in investments by the suppliers for adopting advanced technologies such as live tracking of reefers and containers. Also, manufacturing companies prefer to outsource their logistics activities to cold chain service providers. The type of the food product, storage, its shelf life and the adopted mode of transport such air, water, rail, and road determines the type of cold chain service.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have expertise in this particular field and those that can assess the logistics network designs to eliminate supply chain risks associated with these services. They should engage with global suppliers that have high ownership of reefers and containers across different economies. The buyers should evaluate maintenance services provided for vehicles and storage facilities before finalizing the contract.

To view our complete portfolio of logistics, warehousing, and transportation procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/logistics%20-warehousing-and-transportation

