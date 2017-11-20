GlobalScientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 - Revenue and Market Share Rankings of 10 Leading Global Publishers

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the dynamics of STM publishing. Rely on Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.
Scientific and technical (S&T) publishing is a $9.9 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy high double-digit profit margins. The foundation of the STM market is the scholarly journal, which is examined in depth in this report as one of five content delivery channels along with
- Books
- Online content
- Abstracting and indexing
- Other activities.
Updated from 2015, Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Perspective on which scientific and technical publishing products and services customers want most
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Exclusive market projections to 2021 by publishing activity and more.
Whether your focus is books, journals or online content, you can trust Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.
Trends Covered Include:
- Open Access Grows, Brings More Regulation
- Big Deals Remain the Industry Standard
- The Impact of Political and Economic Uncertainty
- Consolidation Trend Sees Thomson Reuters Exit
- Globalization Changes the Face of S&T Publishing
- Big Data, Open Data and Mobility Are Making Deep Learning a Reality
- Altmetrics and Reference Tools Are In Demand.
The professional publishing market figures are global in scope. It's a global market and the competition does not conform to lines on a map. This report, and the others in the series, is produced to help executives make decisions in this environment. This is not a static industry. It's one that's affected by rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy and library budgets. Experienced analysts and their rigorous coverage is the bedrock for these reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Scientific & Technical Publishing Market
- Market Size
- Journals
- Books
- Online Content
- Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services
- Other Activities
- Elimination
- S&T Publishing By Geography
- Language Splits And Major Publishing Hubs
- Currency
Chapter 2: Leading Scientific & Technical Publishers
- Relx - Elsevier
- Springer Nature
- Clarivate Analytics
- John Wiley & Sons
- Ihs Markit
- American Chemical Society
- Institute of Electrical And Electronic Engineering
- Informa
- Proquest
- Pearson
- Ebsco
- Mergers & Acquisitions in the S&T Publishing Market
Chapter 3: Trends & Forecast
- Current Trends in S&T Publishing
- A Highly Profitable, But Flat, Increasingly Regulated Market
- Open Access Continues to Gain Acceptance
- Journal Big Deal Will Remain the Industry Standard
- Political And Economic Uncertainty Are at An All-Time High
- The Industry Continues to Consolidate Even As Thomson Reuters Completes Exit
- Globalization Changes the Face of S&T Publishing
- Big Data, Open Data And Mobility Are Making Deep Learning a Reality
- Altmetrics And Reference Tools Are Hot
- Market Forecast
- Introduction
- Journals Forecast
- Books Forecast
- Online Content Forecast
- Abstracting & Indexing Forecast
- Other Activities Forecast
- Elimination Forecast
- Forecast By Geography
- Forecast Leading Publishers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rnbn3j/global_scientific
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716