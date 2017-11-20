GlobalScientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 - Revenue and Market Share Rankings of 10 Leading Global Publishers

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the dynamics of STM publishing. Rely on Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.

Scientific and technical (S&T) publishing is a $9.9 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy high double-digit profit margins. The foundation of the STM market is the scholarly journal, which is examined in depth in this report as one of five content delivery channels along with

Books

Online content

Abstracting and indexing

Other activities.

Updated from 2015, Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Perspective on which scientific and technical publishing products and services customers want most

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Exclusive market projections to 2021 by publishing activity and more.

Whether your focus is books, journals or online content, you can trust Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2017-2021 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.

Trends Covered Include:

Open Access Grows, Brings More Regulation

Big Deals Remain the Industry Standard

The Impact of Political and Economic Uncertainty

Consolidation Trend Sees Thomson Reuters Exit

Globalization Changes the Face of S&T Publishing

Big Data, Open Data and Mobility Are Making Deep Learning a Reality

Altmetrics and Reference Tools Are In Demand.

The professional publishing market figures are global in scope. It's a global market and the competition does not conform to lines on a map. This report, and the others in the series, is produced to help executives make decisions in this environment. This is not a static industry. It's one that's affected by rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy and library budgets. Experienced analysts and their rigorous coverage is the bedrock for these reports.

