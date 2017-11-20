The global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005973/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market for 2017-2021. The market is further segmented by equipment type that includes blister packagingequipment, strip packaging equipment, and aluminum foil packaging equipment.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market

The Americas projected the highest share in the global spending on medicines. This factor has contributed positively towards the pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market in the Americas. There is a strong presence of the pharmaceutical industryin this region. Thus, there is a high consumption of medicines, tablets, and capsules. This contributes to the growth of the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market. The pharmaceutical industry in the US accounted for more than 40% of market share in the global pharmaceutical industry in 2016.

"In 2016, Johnson Johnson and Novartis were the top players in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada and generated the highest sales in the region. In Brazil, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. These instances showcase the growth of the pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market in the Americas," says Shakti Jakhar, a lead packaging research expert from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market in EMEA

Vendors in EMEA are incessantly focusing on latest technologies and R&D investments that is promoting the growth of the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market. For instance, in June 2017, Bosch launched the ALF 5000 filling and closing machine to enhance its production line in the UK. Moreover, increasing focus on the R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe contributes to the growth of drug developments. This has led to a rising need for equipment.

"In Germany, growing expenditure in healthcare is generating the demand for the packaging and equipment. The overall CAGR of pharmaceutical production in EMEA is expected to be close to 4% during the forecast period. These factors are positively impacting the growth of the pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market in EMEA," says Shakti

Pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market in APAC

Many aspects are contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market in APAC. With increasing sales in the pharmaceutical industry in China, the demand for safe and convenient packaging solutions and associated equipment is on the rise.

Furthermore, in India, the cost of manufacturing is nearly 29% lower than that in countries such as the US and Germany, thereby making India an attractive zone for pharmaceutical companies. This has subsequently generated demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in this region. These factors are positively contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market in APAC.

The top vendors in the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

GEA Group

Industria Macchine Automatiche (IMA)

LMT Group

Bosch

Browse Related Reports:

Global Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Isothermal Packaging Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005973/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com