SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'corporate services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the corporate services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Immigration Services Procurement Research Report', 'Relocation Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Employee Relocation Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Immigration Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global immigration services market can be attributed to the increase in investments by employers who prefer to acquire and to retain global talent through green card sponsorships and immigration-related perks. The growth of this market is also influenced by the increased need to hire a global workforce to have effective talent acquisition strategy. This helps businesses fill the skill gaps and remain globally competitive.

The buyers in the global immigration services market should identify and engage with suppliers who possess the expertise and knowledge regarding the immigration laws and policies of the regions where buyers desire to conduct business and international assignments.

Global Relocation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global relocation services market can be attributed to the high rate of business expansions across emerging markets, the rise in M&A activities, lack of locally available talent and increasing international assignments. Also, the individuals working in countries where the cost of living is high, prefer to relocate to neighboring countries that have a relatively low cost of living fueling the market growth.

The buyers in this market space should identify and collaborate with regional suppliers to enhance their service portfolios such as assignment management, spousal employment, consulting services and language training. Service providers are also implementing mobile-based applications that help them track expenses, thereby enabling better decision making.

Global Employee Relocation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global employee relocation services market can be attributed to the rise in the expansion of business operations across the globe which has led to an increased demand for corporate relocations. Also, with the rise in international and domestic assignments, there has been an increase in employee relocation to emerging economies over the past few years, further adding to the global demand of this market.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers who possess the required technical expertise and offer flexible relocation services based on diversified buyer requirements. With growing advances in technology, it is possible to track the shipments in real time, providing an effective communication mechanism between buyers and service providers to streamline the relocation process.

