Technavio market research analysts forecast the global premium denim jeans marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global premium denim jeans market for 2017-2021. The report also lists women, men, and children as the three major end-user segments, of which the women's segment accounted for close to 56% of the market share for in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global premium denim jeans market:

Innovative product designs

Acceptance of denim jeans as a business casual attire

Increasing preference for high-end and premium designer labels

Innovative product designs

Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible to compressions and stretches. The new jeans are comfortable to use because they are made of soft knitted denim. This also provides them traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermo-regulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features. In addition, these jeans are made of aramid fibers that are tailor-made for street sports coupled with anti-bacterial and cool touch technology, which enhances its durability.

"Jeans are differentiated from other apparel due to the incredible stretch and flexibility they offer. This is achieved by blending cotton or spandex with the denim. This innovative approach has also helped the vendors to sustain the hike in the price of cotton. Manufacturers of jeans are setting the trend of offering a new generation of fabric by delimiting the boundaries through hybrid blending techniques. For instance, Diesel introduced Jogg Jean, a hybrid jean, which has the characteristics of jersey material yet looks like an authentic denim-made jean," says Narendra Nandaigari, a lead analyst at Technavio forapparel and textile research.

Acceptance of denim jeans as a business casual attire

Growing demand for jeans is backed by transcending developments at workplaces that allow employees to work in casual attire, including jeans and denim jackets. The casual attire policy in most organizations has seeped from one day in a week to all days of a week. Google, Zappos, Facebook, and Twitter are some of the many organizations that allow employees to dress in casual attire.

"The vendors in the denim industry are utilizing this momentum to enhance their market shares by producing trendy jeans that look professional and presentable at work for men and women. They also market ancillary accessories such as blazers, shoes, belts, and watches that match the jeans worn by the customers," says Narendra.

Increasing preference for high-end and premium designer labels

Premium denim jeans have acquired a broader appeal among customers worldwide, thereby allowing them to showcase their wealth, social status, and fashion sense. This movement in the market has forced vendors to focus on the production of a range of jeans that offer new styles, sizes, colors, designs, and other aesthetic features. These factors in luxury jeans encourage customers to buy more than just one pair of jeans to match with their accessories or current trends. Moreover, the key competitors are emphasizing on the design of customized jeans based on customer's feedback that includes bright hues, multi-colors, and better fit. Customers choose these customized premium jeans as office wear, casual wear, and party wear.

