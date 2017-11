SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - After showing an early move to the downside, shares of Shire (SHPG) continue to see considerable weakness in late-day trading on Monday. Shire is currently down by 3.6 percent.



The drop by Shire comes after the biopharmaceutical company announced Thomas Dittrich as its new CFO. Dittrich will replace Jeff Poulton, who announced his decision to leave the company in August.



