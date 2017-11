WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cardinal Health (CAH) have moved significantly lower over the course of the trading session on Monday, slumping by 4.1 percent. With the drop, Cardinal Health has fallen to a four-year intraday low.



The decline by Cardinal Health comes after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the healthcare services company to Underweight from Equal Weight.



