SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'marketing' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Design Agencies Procurement Research Report', 'Creative Agencies Procurement Research Report', and 'SEM Services Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005541/en/

Design Agencies, Creative Agencies, and SEM Services -Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Design Agencies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the design agencies market can be attributed to the growth in advertising expenditure and an increase in successful design projects across economies. The suppliers in this market are increasingly investing to enhance their technological capabilities and remain competitive in the market, due to the intense competition from global and regional suppliers. Also, with the advancements in technology and emergence of 3D visualization, the buyers prefer to outsource their design process.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in the design agencies market need to assess the creativity and uniqueness of designs provided by the suppliers. This can be done by conducting regular feedback and review meetings in conjunction with obtaining result specific forecasts. They should also adopt the practice of tracking the supplier's performance based on predefined KPIs.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Creative Agencies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global creative agencies market can be attributed to the increasing need to attract customers and improve brand equity which has, in turn, led to an increase in the marketing budgets of companies across various sectors. The increased use of digital mediums along with the adoption of technology has fueled the growth of the creative agencies market.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global creative agencies market should selectively engage with global or regional creative agencies based on their target audience and campaigns' required reach. However, the buyers prefer regional agencies as they help them in understanding various regional cultures and preferences.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global SEM Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global SEM services market can be attributed to the declining popularity of traditional advertising mediums with the advent of digital channels which have simplified the process. Businesses are focusing on achieving greater online visibility to promote their services and products which has led to the demand for SEM services. Also, digital advertising offers effective and measurable ROI which are major advantages for the buyers in this market.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers after assessing their expertise and success rate in the relevant industry before finalizing the contract. They should ensure that the contracts or subscriptions provided by suppliers are flexible with minimum penalty for breaking contracts, as suppliers rarely force buyers into long-term contracts.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of marketing procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/marketing

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005541/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com