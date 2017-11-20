Global Paraxylene Market 2017-2021 - Recycling of PET / Introduction of MTA / Growing Usage of Bio-based Paraxylene

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global paraxylene market to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Paraxylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is potential growth in APAC. In the last few years, the demand for polymers in China, including polyester, was spurred by the Chinese government's stimulus packages. The domestic demand for finished goods soared, regardless of a slowdown in the export business amid the global financial crisis. The domestic consumption of textiles and clothing increased to two-thirds of total supply. Amid the current uncertainties among Western economies, export markets are not very promising, and the growth of Chinese polyester fiber consumption will depend on domestic consumption of textile and clothing.
One trend in the market is recycling of PET. Owing to its increasing consumption and non-biodegradable nature, PET waste disposal has raised serious environmental and economic concerns. Thus, the management of PET waste has become a crucial social issue. Hence, recycling is viewed as the most viable option for the treatment of waste PET.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in raw material prices. The global paraxylene market is exposed to fluctuations pertaining to raw material and energy prices. In the past few years, crude oil and natural gas were comparatively stable in terms of supply and demand. In the mid-2014, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced no reduction in the production to match crude oil supply or demand across the world, a rapid decline in crude oil prices was registered. However, raw material price fluctuation, especially for crude oil-based feedstock till date, hinders the growth of the global paraxylene market.
Key vendors
- Braskem
- BP
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Exxon Mobil
- Reliance Industries
Other prominent vendors
- China National Petroleum
- FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBER CORPORATION
- GS Caltex
- Honeywell International
- JXTG Holdings
- Kuwait Paraxylene Production Company
- Orpic
- S-OIL
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
