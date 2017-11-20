EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA SME), the pioneer of 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced that Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Event: 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 Time: 10:30 am ET 4:30 pm CET

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with EOS imaging management may do so by contacting their Piper Jaffray representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com.

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging service dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as the associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan, China and the European Union (EC). It posted revenues of €30.8 million in 2016 and employed 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries: in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA SME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

