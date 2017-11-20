Finjan Holdings, Inc.: Finjan Holdings to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 5, at 1:30 PM PST/4:30 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Phil Hartstein, CEO, and Michael Noonan, CFO, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found on the Finjan IR calendar at http://ir.finjan.com/ir-calendar.

View Finjan Holdings profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/FNJN.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established over 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Investor Contact:

Vanessa Winter | Director of Investor Relations, Finjan Holdings

Valter Pinto | KCSA Strategic Communications

(650) 282-3245 | investors@finjan.com

