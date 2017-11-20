Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 4,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, including 600,000 additional shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The gross proceeds to Arsanis from the offering were $46.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares sold in the offering were offered by Arsanis. Arsanis' shares began trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on November 16, 2017.

In addition, a fund affiliated with New Enterprise Associates purchased $20.0 million of Arsanis' common stock in a separate private placement concurrent with the completion of Arsanis' initial public offering at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price.

Citigroup, Cowen and Piper Jaffray Co. acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering and as placement agents for the concurrent private placement.

A registration statement relating to the securities offered and sold in the initial public offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806; or Piper Jaffray Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. A deep understanding of the pathogenesis of infection, paired with access to some of the most advanced mAb discovery techniques and platforms available today, has positioned Arsanis to build and advance a pipeline of novel mAbs with multiple mechanisms of action and high potency against their intended targets. The company's lead clinical program, ASN100, is aimed at serious Staphylococcus aureus infections and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients. In addition to ASN100, its preclinical pipeline is comprised of mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus.

Arsanis is a U.S. company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with European research and preclinical development operations headquartered in Vienna, Austria (Arsanis Biosciences GmbH).

