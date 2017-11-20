sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

134,39 Euro		+2,209
+1,67 %
WKN: 886053 ISIN: US4612021034 Ticker-Symbol: ITU 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTUIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTUIT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,31
132,63
23:01
134,30
135,11
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTUIT INC
INTUIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTUIT INC134,39+1,67 %