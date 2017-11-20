Global Unitary HVAC Systems Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Smart Homes and the Development of Smart Cities

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global unitary HVAC systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global unitary HVAC systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/sales/value and excludes retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Need for energy-efficient cooling and heating systems. The growing international emphasis on energy conservation has led to the increased demand for unitary HVAC systems. Both residential and commercial end-users prefer the use of energy-efficient HVAC equipment to cut down their energy costs. Energy-efficient HVAC systems enable end-users to achieve the goals outlined in Building plan. As a result, the need to achieve higher energy efficiency has led to the increased sales of unitary HVAC systems among commercial as well as residential users.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities. The smart home concept has gained considerable popularity lately as consumers look to improving their lifestyles by enhancing their convenience and comfort using electronic devices. The development of smart homes is an evolutionary concept in the residential and real-estate sector, whose primary aim is to make life more convenient, comfortable, sustainable, secure, and entertaining.

These days, smart home technologies make use of advanced sensors that have become affordable and can be used by an average household. Smart home technologies allow households to connect appliances such as lighting systems, heating and cooling modules, television sets, computers, and security systems. By connecting these functions, homeowners can control the appliances using their smartphones and tablets.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Capital intensive nature of the market. The global unitary HVAC equipment market is capital-intensive. Therefore, regional and relatively smaller HVAC market vendors face difficulties in investing in R&D activities and marketing campaigns. Also, many end-users struggle to purchase HVAC equipment as it requires a high initial investment. Many residential users in developing countries face a challenge in purchasing domestic HVAC equipment such as household furnaces, ACs, and other equipment.

