Booking.com Calls for BookingHero Nominations for a Chance to Win $37.5k to Spend on Booking.com

Booking.com celebrates incredible guest experiences with global social media competition to honor the unsung heroes that make travel magic happen every day

Booking.com has launched a new social media competition, asking travellers to think back on their most unforgettable travel memories and those that made them happen. Remember the hotel employee that helped you organise a last-minute proposal on the beach so you could pop the question in paradise? Or the apartment owner that drove you to the airport when your taxi didn't show up so you didn't miss your flight? What do these special moments have in common? Someone went out of their way to make or save your trip and now Booking.com wants to hear all about it. Booking.com is inviting travellers to nominate the people that transformed their Booking.com stay into something remarkable to be eligible for a chance to win $37.5k to spend on Booking.com.

To nominate a Booking Hero and enter the competition, customers simply need to share their story on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and use the BookingHero hashtag, remembering to tag @bookingcom. They should include the name of the property on Booking.com, the Hero's position at the property and a description of why they're nominating them.

Booking.com will choose the three most exceptional stories of hospitality professionals going above and beyond the call of duty to create extraordinary experiences for their guests. One lucky Hero and the customer who nominated them will each win $37.5k to spend on Booking.com, with the two runners-up and their nominating customers each winning $7,500 in Booking.com travel credit.

